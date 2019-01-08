Henrico pizza shop closed after car crashes into building

LAKESIDE, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico pizza shop will remain closed until further notice after a car crashed into the building Tuesday morning.
Henrico police received a call at 6:18 a.m. about an accident in the 5600 block of Lakeside Avenue in Lakeside.
According to police, a tow truck was turning onto Lakeside Ave. from Ginter Street when a cable pulling the car potentially snapped sending it into Sgt. Pepper’s Pizza.
"It was crazy,” said Dani Hamilton, who works next to the pizza shop. “It's just sad because it's a local business so it's going to impact the people that work there and the owner."
Hamilton said it’s not uncommon to see nearby businesses head to Sgt. Pepper’s for lunch.
However after the crash, the shop posted to Facebook stating they would be closed until further notice due to the damage.
“It is a staple,” Hamilton said. “Everybody knows it. They’re busy all the time, especially at lunch time. People are in and out all day.”
Specific details about the crash were not immediately available from police, however they reported no injuries.
“It was loud,” said Ruth Webb, who lives across the street. “Nobody could miss that. It would wake somebody up it was so loud.”
Webb heard the crash but didn’t realize it involved Sgt. Pepper’s. When she stepped outside she recalls seeing the driver visibly upset.
“He came and unhooked the cable, and threw the chain out in the road,” she added.
The presumed tow truck driver and a handful of other men helped build support beams for the building, eventually boarding up the side. The group declined to offer any comments regarding the situation.
“I’m just glad that no one was in the way of it when it happened,” Hamilton said. “I’m glad no one was at Sgt. Pepper’s when it occurred.”
More than 12 hours before, Henrico Police responded to a car crash into a home in the 2300 block of Ginter Street, blocks away from Sgt. Pepper's.
Police said a van was not fully in park when it started rolling and the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the break, causing it to crash into the home.
A child was inside the van when the crash happened. Both the driver and child were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The owner of the home that sustained damage said she was thankful her grandchildren were not in their room when the crash happened.
Following these two crashes, neighbors are now concerned about how fast people are driving in the area.
“I think it’s the way they fly through here,” Webb said. “I think it played a role in the accident across the street.”
Police did not say whether speed was a factor in the Sgt. Pepper’s crash. The tow truck driver is not facing any charges.
The man involved in the crash into the home was charged with reckless driving.
