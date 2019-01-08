Hanover County Animal Control offering rabies vaccine clinic

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - If your four-legged friend needs its rabies vaccination - here is your chance!
Hanover County Animal Control will offer rabies vaccinations to dogs and cats for $8 on Saturday, Feb. 2. The clinic will be held at the East Hanover Rescue Squad in Mechanicsville from 9 a.m. until noon.
“The veterinarian will administer the shots to the pet at your vehicle; do not bring pets into the building! You will complete your registration inside the facility and return to your vehicle. Drive to the area designated for vaccination,” the release said.
Once the vaccination has been given, owners are expected to leave.
The vaccine will only be given to healthy, non-pregnant animals. No wolf or cat hybrids will be given the shot.
The vaccination is good for up to three years, unless it is the first time the animal has gotten the shot, in which case it is only good for one year.
Owners are to put the tag on the dog’s collar and keep the paperwork as proof of the vaccination.
By law, all dogs and cats - including “barn cats” - are required to be vaccinated after four months of age. Owners must also have tags and a valid license proving the shot.
For more information, call Hanover Animal Control at 365-6485.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.