Gunman forces employees to back of store; suspects flee with phones

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed the Sprint Wireless Store on Temple Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Police say one of the suspects showed a handgun and ordered the two employees to the back of the business.
That suspect then opened the back door for a second suspect to come inside.
“The two suspects then began to steal a large number of cell phones as well as cash from the register,” police said. “While the crime was in progress, a customer entered the store.”
One of the suspects then directed one of the employees to help the customer.
“The customer was assisted by the employee while both suspects and the second store employee remained in the back of the store,” police said. “The customer then left the store unharmed and unaware that a robbery was taking place.”
Both suspects exited through the rear door with the phones and cash. They got into a late model, black, four door Lexus and fled the area.
The suspects are described as two black males in their early 20s. One of the suspects was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a black mask. Another suspect was wearing a long dark coat, possibly a pea coat, and a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 (option 7) or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.