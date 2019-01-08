Forecast: Warm today, then breezy and cold with weekend snow possible

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Tuesday brings a brief warmup before it gets colder again later this week with a snow or wintry mix threatening this weekend.
TUESDAY: Early clouds, then clearing, breezy and warm. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible, especially in the evening into the overnight hours. Rain at the coast. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Snow chance: 40% day increases to 60%+ after sunset)
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with snow or mix possible mainly in the morning. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 30s depending on storm track (Precipitation chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.