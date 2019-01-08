‘Days of Our Lives’ renewed for 55th season

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC’s daytime series, “Days of Our Lives,” has been renewed for a 55th season.
The show recently aired its 13,500th episode in 2018, making it the network’s longest-running program. The show has been on television since 1965, raking in 57 Emmy Awards,
Set in the fictional town of Salem, the show airs on NBC in the US, and 25 more countries around the globe.
“It’s a great day in Salem! The sands in the hourglass will continue to flow for yet another year,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We’re grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans, we owe it all to you. Thank you for taking us through our 55th season. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”
