Chesterfield man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography charges

CHESERTFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One Chesterfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a Chesterfield County Circuit Court.
Welton Terry, Sr., 44, was convicted by a jury in August on three counts of child pornography distribution and ten counts of child pornography possession.
Terry, Sr. has also been ordered to pay $37,500 in fines and restitution and register as a sex offender.
The announcement was made in the Circuit Court by Attorney General Mark R. Herring after he was sentenced by Judge Edward A. Robbins, Jr.
“A 20 year prison sentence sends a strong message to those who rob children of their innocence through sexual solicitation, distribution, and ownership of child pornography that they will be held accountable for their disgusting actions,” said Attorney General Herring.
An undercover law enforcement investigation found that Terry, Sr. was identified in the trading of child pornography over a peer-to-peer network over the Internet.
Officials found Terry, Sr. shared hundreds of child pornography files and downloaded approximately 50 child pornography files.
Chesterfield Police obtained a search warrant and uncovered 27 child pornography videos on the defendant’s computer. The videos depicted prepubescent female children engaging in sexually explicit acts.
Police also found a data wiping program near the computer, an external hard drive with remnants of file names synonymous with child pornography and a notebook containing written passages on downloading, viewing and purging child pornography.
The case was investigated by the Chesterfield Police Department and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.