Cell phone helps locate alleged Louisiana kidnapping victim

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office found a missing woman with the help of her cell phone provider.
Deputies responded to a business parking lot in Mansfield, LA, on December 26 around 7 p.m. after a witness called about an altercation.
When they arrived on the scene they found the vehicle of the woman employee who had not shown up for work that day.
Investigators obtained the woman’s cell phone information, and along with help from her service provider found her at a the Natchitoches Central Jr. High.
Detectives learned that the victim was allegedly being held against her will by 33-year-old Brian Young, who was a coach at the school.
Assisted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Young was arrested and later transferred to the DeSoto Parish Detention Center. Young was booked on charges of Kidnapping and Domestic Violence.
The full investigation of the incident is still on going.
KSLA will continue to update this story as it develops
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.