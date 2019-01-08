Bongo who gave birth via C-section at Virginia Zoo dies

The zoo says Jesi suffered complications from the C-section performed Dec. 26. (Source: Virginia Zoo)
January 8, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 11:40 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A bongo who gave birth via cesarean section at the Virginia Zoo has died.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the zoo announced Monday that Jesi suffered complications from the C-section performed Dec. 26.

Jesi was one of two bongos to give birth that day. The zoo says the other bongo has taken on maternal care of Jesi’s calf, a female named Charlie. Charlie is also being bottle-fed by staff.

At birth, Charlie weighed 48 pounds (22 kilograms) and stood around 2 feet (0.6 meters) tall. She’s not yet on view at the zoo.

