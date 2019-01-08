Bed sheets in box triggers suspicious package scare at Henrico Target

January 8, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 3:36 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police said an Amazon box containing bed sheets caused a suspicious package scare at a Target in Henrico.

Police were called to the scene around 1:38 p.m. in reference to an unattended Amazon box in the parking lot.

Police tape was put up around the parking lot and no new vehicles were allowed to enter the lot.

HAZMAT and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team were also called as an extra precaution.

The box was x-rayed by a robot and was determined to be safe. Police said the box contained bed sheets.

The store remains open to the public.

