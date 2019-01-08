Airbnb shuts down Church Hill rental after damage to house

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A short-term rental home on North 26th Street has been suspended by Airbnb after it was severely damaged on Saturday night.
The first floor of the home collapsed during a party involving more than 100 people.
Richmond Fire said that a female minor suffered a leg injury.
New videos posted to social media depict the chaos as crowds of people scramble to help their friends a few feet below them.
In one video, screams of “The floor came off!” can be repeatedly heard.
The house was being used as an Airbnb rental for some time, according to neighbors, even though short-term rentals are not allowed in the city.
The City of Richmond has not actually passed any ordinances regarding short-term rentals.
Airbnb sent NBC12 a statement that said in part:
“[We] suspended this listing as we continue to investigate what transpired here. While incidents like this are rare, we take the safety of our community very seriously and will take appropriate action.”
The house has been condemned and vacated by the City Department of Planning and Review.
The department also said it is working with the owner and insurance company to get the property repaired.
NBC12 did reach out to the owner, but he declined to talk.
