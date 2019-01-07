UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing N.C. boy canceled

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WDBJ7) - Officials say the Amber Alert for a missing Mount Airy, N.C. 12-year-old has been canceled.
Anthony Manuel Diaz is a Hispanic male who went missing during an abduction, according to an Amber Alert that was issued just after 8:10 a.m. Sunday.
Just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the alert for his whereabouts was canceled.
Officials have not said why the alert was canceled.
Mt. Airy Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Anthony Manuel Diaz is 4 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing 78 lbs., according to missingkids.org.
He has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Diaz was last seen wearing blue and grey pajamas with a shark on the shirt.
He was possibly carrying a skateboard and a blanket.
No abductor or vehicle information is known.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Mount Airy Police at 336-786-3535, or call 911.
