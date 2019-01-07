Snow chance for this weekend is climbing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It doesn’t look like a monster, but the snow chance is CLIMBING for this weekend. Here’s a snapshot of the European computer model at 5pm Saturday. It depicts light to moderate snow for Richmond, with rain at the coast.
And here’s the snow forecast from the European model. Not a lot, and it’s early in the game.
The latest run of the GFS model shows mainly rain in Richmond with a snow chance pushed back to the mountains. This is from the overnight run of the model and we don’t deem it as reliable as the morning and evening runs.
It’s early and we expect there to be plenty of waffling back and forth over the next few days.
The Weather Predictions Center’s day 6 winter weather outlook puts our chances right now at about 20%.
Our snow chance hinges on the eventual storm track... as our limiting factor looks to be cold air. There could be rain mixing with snow on its current track. We’ll keep you up to date.
If we do get snow, it looks like the biggest impact on roads would be Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
