Richmond man arrested after 132 mph chase, kicking police dog

Sergeant Shawn Walters made a traffic stop January 5th at approximately 9:00pm on Germanna Hwy near Carrico Mills Road for a speeding violation of 78mph in a 55mph zone. The driver of the vehicle could not provide any form of identification and gave several different names and conflicting information. Dispatchers alerted Walters that the license plates were stolen while backup deputies were responding. The driver handed Walters a piece of paper from a Virginia inspection that had a VIN (Vehicle ID #). Walters returned to his vehicle to check the number and the VIN was identified as a stolen vehicle. As backup deputies were arriving, Walters began giving commands for the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver fled East on Rt 3 at high speed, reaching a top speed of 132mph. After crossing into Orange County the driver attempted a high-speed right turn onto Flat Run Road and lost control. The car crashed into a wooded area and the driver fled on foot. Sheriff K-9 handler Jonathon Kerns and his dog “Karma” tracked the suspect through woods and behind a church to where the suspect was hiding in an abandoned school bus. The suspect refused commands and was removed from the bus by K-9 Karma while repeatedly kicking the canine in the head and still trying to flee from deputies. The suspect still refused to give a name and was treated at the hospital for minor injuries under the name “John Doe.” A search of the vehicle revealed two additional sets of stolen license plates and legal paperwork with the name “Yusuf Stallings” of Richmond, Va. ******************************** “We’re very thankful no one was seriously injured as a result of Stallings’ dangerous actions. Great work again by Walters and Kerns. I hope by periodically releasing videos of this type we can remind citizens of what our deputies do every day and hopefully it will cause some suspects to think twice before endangering lives by running.” ~Sheriff Scott Jenkins ******************************** Hours later at the magistrates office, the suspect admitted his name was Yusuf Stallings, who was wanted on outstanding charges in Richmond. Stallings was charged with Felonious Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Eluding Police, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Revoked License, False ID to Law Enforcement, and Speeding. Stallings was held without bond in Culpeper County Jail. "I would like to say thank you for the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff Deputies, Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue, and Virginia State Police units who helped with the crash scene and transport of the suspect. We really appreciate your quick response." ~Sheriff Scott Jenkins ****************************** “Deputies were not injured and K-9 Karma did not require medical attention. The Felony Assault of LEO charge was the result of Karma being repeatedly kicked by Stallings. Our dogs work and train hard everyday for these situations and when they’re assaulted by criminals it’s like striking any other deputy. Great work again by our K-9 units!” ~Sheriff Scott Jenkins