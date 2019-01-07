Richmond man arrested after 132 mph chase, kicking police dog

CULPEPER, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man was arrested after leading deputies in Culpeper on a chase in a stolen car that reached 132 mph.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office said paperwork in car identified the man as Yusuf Stallings. He was apprehended by a police dog after crashing into a wooded area, fleeing on foot and hiding in an abandoned school bus.
The chase began shortly after a traffic stop at 9 p.m. Jan. 5 when a sergeant with the department pulled the driver over for a speeding violation of 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Germanna Highway.
The driver did not have identification and provided multiple names. Dispatchers identified the vehicle’s license plate as having been stolen.
A VIN for the vehicle also came back as reported stolen.
Additional deputies arrived on scene and the driver fled after being asked to exit the vehicle.
During a chase on Route 3, the fleeing vehicle reached speeds of 132 mph. Dashcam video shows the chase and the moment the driver lost control and crashed during a high-speed turn onto Flat Run Road.
“Karma,” a police K-9, tracked the driver through the woods to an abandoned school bus behind a church. He was removed from the bus by the K-9 while repeatedly kicking the dog in the head.
The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries under the name John Doe.
The name Yusuf Stallings was identified by paperwork in the vehicle, which also contained additional stolen license plates. The suspect later identified himself as Stallings and was wanted on outstanding warrants in Richmond.
Stallings was charged with felonious assault of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a revoked license, providing false ID to law enforcement and speeding. He was held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
