Police: Florida substitute teacher purposely put human fecal matter in Sarasota park pavilion to ruin girl’s birthday party

Detectives say the woman, the principal at Phillippi Shores Elementary, told them that she had invited all of the children in her child's class to the birthday party. She also said she had an ongoing dispute with a substitute teacher, 42-year-old Heather Carpenter, over a complaint Carpenter had filed that Carpenter did not feel was being properly addressed. The principal explained that Carpenter was a substitute teacher and that Carpenter's child was in her daughter's class.