6 people, including a family of 5, killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Six people, including a family of five heading home from vacation, were killed in a wrong-way accident on I-75 Sunday.
Lexington police said a pickup truck was driving southbound in a northbound lane struck the family’s SUV head-on around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicles caught fire.
All five of the family members inside the SUV died, along with the driver of the pickup truck.
A statement from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the Abbas family was from Michigan. They were returning from a vacation in Florida.
The five family members were identified as Isaam Abbas, 42; Rima Abbas, 38; Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7.
The mother, Dr. Rima Abbas, was identified by the Detroit Free Press as a physician at Beaumont Health.
The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Joey Lee Bailey, 41, of Georgetown.
