Northam proposes repealing Virginia’s voter ID requirement

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia’s voter ID law could be a thing of the past if Gov. Ralph Northam’s legislative proposal get adopted.
Northam proposed a series of election-related legislation Monday that includes repealing the voter ID law and banning all corporate campaign contributions.
The proposals also prohibit the use of campaign money for personal expenses, which is currently allowed under Virginia law, and implement no-excuse absentee voting.
In a press release, Northam said the proposals were targeted at increasing the integrity of Virginia’s elections.
“Participation makes our democracy strong,” Northam said in the release. “We should encourage every eligible voter to exercise this fundamental right, rather than creating unnecessary barriers that make getting to the ballot box difficult. I am also hopeful we will be successful working together this session to increase the transparency of our elections for Virginians by imposing reasonable limitations on campaign contributions.”
The release said increasing absentee voting would help reduce lines on Election Day.
The plan to repeal the voter ID law is sponsored by Del. Kaye Kory, who was quoted in the press release saying, “Lawmakers should be working to increase access to the voting booth, not inventing ways to keep voters away from the polls.”
Additionally, a proposed bill would cap campaign contributions at $10,000 for individuals. Virginia currently has not limit on how much money can be donated to a campaign.
Businesses and corporations will be banned from donating to political campaigns all together, as well as prohibiting corporate contributions to their political action committees.
