News to Know for Jan. 7: Floor caves in during house party, no breakthrough in shutdown and weekend snow watch

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 7, 2019 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 7:03 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will be much colder when you wake up after a warm, gorgeous weekend! We hope you got out and enjoyed it, because there’s a snow chance this weekend.

FLOOR CAVE-IN

A Church Hill neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after the floor caved in during a house party involving teens.

The surveillance video was recorded by a woman who lives across the street.

NO BREAKTHROUGH IN SHUTDOWN

President Donald Trump stood by his demands for funding for a border wall Sunday as another round of shutdown talks failed to break an impasse.

The effects of the shutdown are now trickling down to tourists. The Smithsonian Museum, National Zoo and federal buildings are closed.

COMMUNITY MOURNS

A crowd of loved ones came together for a vigil to remember Michelle Rawlings, a 25-year-old victim of an apparent murder-suicide. She was a basketball coach at Atlee High School.

ARMED HOME INVASION

A scary night in Chesterfield over the weekend when three men broke into an apartment and pistol-whipped a man.

Police are still looking for the people responsible - Anyone with information is asked to call police at 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

ESCAPED INMATES

Two Virginia inmates are on the run after escaping work detail and stealing a car.

John Kenneth Haynes and Ronald Eugene Dalton II (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Office)
The men have been missing since Saturday morning.

SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS

Governor Northam announced an essay contest for female students in their junior and senior years of high school interested in STEM.

PLEASE SHARE: The $5,000 essay contest is open to all female junior and senior high school students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher!

“It is critical that we prepare all Virginia students to succeed in fields like science, technology, engineering, and math, and this annual contest is a great way to encourage more young women to explore their passions and pursue careers in these industries,” said Governor Northam.

We agree! Apply here.

WHAT MONTH IS IT? – National Get Organized Month

Do you ever find yourself spending too much time searching for things among all of the stuff inside your home? If the answer is yes, then here are some tips on cleaning up and taking back your home!

Here’s 10 ways to declutter.

AND THE WINNER IS...

Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book took the top prizes at the Golden Globes. But EVERYONE was talking about Lady Gaga.

Not only did her dress stun, but she took home her second Golden Globe for best original song.

Still feeling the Monday blues?

Grab another cup of coffee and cheer up! Here’s a look at what happened this weekend to make you smile!

(Source: Bill Draper)
