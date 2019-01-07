News to Know for Jan. 7: Floor caves in during house party, no breakthrough in shutdown and weekend snow watch

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will be much colder when you wake up after a warm, gorgeous weekend! We hope you got out and enjoyed it, because there’s a snow chance this weekend.
A Church Hill neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after the floor caved in during a house party involving teens.
The surveillance video was recorded by a woman who lives across the street.
President Donald Trump stood by his demands for funding for a border wall Sunday as another round of shutdown talks failed to break an impasse.
The effects of the shutdown are now trickling down to tourists. The Smithsonian Museum, National Zoo and federal buildings are closed.
A crowd of loved ones came together for a vigil to remember Michelle Rawlings, a 25-year-old victim of an apparent murder-suicide. She was a basketball coach at Atlee High School.
A scary night in Chesterfield over the weekend when three men broke into an apartment and pistol-whipped a man.
Police are still looking for the people responsible - Anyone with information is asked to call police at 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
Two Virginia inmates are on the run after escaping work detail and stealing a car.
Governor Northam announced an essay contest for female students in their junior and senior years of high school interested in STEM.
“It is critical that we prepare all Virginia students to succeed in fields like science, technology, engineering, and math, and this annual contest is a great way to encourage more young women to explore their passions and pursue careers in these industries,” said Governor Northam.
We agree! Apply here.
Do you ever find yourself spending too much time searching for things among all of the stuff inside your home? If the answer is yes, then here are some tips on cleaning up and taking back your home!
Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book took the top prizes at the Golden Globes. But EVERYONE was talking about Lady Gaga.
Not only did her dress stun, but she took home her second Golden Globe for best original song.
Grab another cup of coffee and cheer up! Here’s a look at what happened this weekend to make you smile!
