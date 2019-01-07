Hawk returned to wild after being hit by car in Henrico

By Brian Tynes | January 7, 2019 at 2:05 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 2:11 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A broad-winged hawk that was hit by a car in Henrico County was returned to the wild Sunday.

Richmond Wildlife Center admitted the hawk Dec. 17 after a homeowner found the animal in a ditch in their yard off Winfrey Road.

Melissa Stanley, with the Richmond Wildlife Center, said the bird showed signs of head trauma and ocular trauma.

The hawk was taken to Animal Eye Care of Richmond after Christmas, which confirmed the bird had healed.

Dr. Ann Bosiack of Animal Eye Care of Richmond, examines the bird, which showed signs of ocular trauma.
It was placed in an outdoor enclosure with some obstacles to test its ability to fly and was cleared to be released. A video on the center’s Facebook page shows the bird being released back into the wild where it was originally found.

Stanley said it is common for young birds of prey to be hit by cars.

She said the contact usually occurs when trash along the side of the road attracts rodents that the birds hunt. Then when the bird swoops in to make the kill, it came come into contact with a passing car.

