Former Gov. McDonnell files for divorce

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell filed for divorce from his wife in November.
McDonnell and his wife, Maureen McDonnell, were the subject of a corruption investigation and trial over accepting gifts while in office.
The divorce was filed in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. McDonnell, a Republican, served as governor from 2010 to 2014.
A Richmond jury had convicted McDonnell in September 2014 of taking more than $177,000 in gifts and loans from Goochland businessman and Star Scientific CEO Jonnie Williams. Prosecutors asserted McDonnell took cash, luxury goods and getaways, in exchange for helping Williams' dietary supplement company.
In September 2016, the U.S. attorney’s office recommended a new trial, and the case was dismissed a few days later.
In 2014, McDonnell testified he was no longer living with Maureen.
When he was just starting out in the General Assembly he “sensed a decided change in our ability to communicate,” according to his testimony in the ongoing corruption case.
McDonnell said his election to the office of Attorney General "once again further diminished the time we had." He moved to Richmond right away, while Maureen stayed in Virginia Beach where their kids were still in school.
A letter that was released during trial shed light on their tumultuous marriage while McDonnell served as Virginia’s governor.
