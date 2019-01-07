Forecast: Much cooler with a few showers overnight

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll be much colder Monday, followed by a brief warmup Tuesday, and then colder again for the remainder of the work week, with a snow chance this weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. Scattered Showers overnight.
TUESDAY: Pre-dawn showers, then clearing, breezy and warm. lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Snow possible, especially in the afternoon. Could be mixed with rain. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (snow or rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Overcast with a chance for snow. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
