Deceased newborn found in a cooler on Troup County, GA road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased newborn was discovered inside of a cooler on the side of the road Sunday afternoon.
Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Boy Scout Rd off New Franklin Road around 3:20 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene deputies and investigators discovered what appeared to be a deceased newborn child in a portable cooler bag. Officials describe the cooler bag as light blue in color with pictures of watermelon slices and zips at the top, front and sides.
Witnesses in the area stated the cooler had been on the side of the road near the wood-line for several days, possibly up to a week.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the GBI Crime Lab.
If anyone has any information regarding this case you are asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
