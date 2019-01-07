2 dead in multi-vehicle crash that shut down Route 58

BRUNSWICK, VA (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash killed two people and shut down part of Route 58 for several hours on Monday.
State police say the crash occurred at Lawrenceville Plank Road at 8:19 a.m.
The Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department reported on Facebook that it had units assisting with the crash.
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.
Part of Route 58 was closed into the afternoon as police investigated. The road reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.