Cyntoia Brown granted clemency, set for release in August

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted executive clemency to Cyntoia Brown, commuting her life sentence after her case garnered national attention.
Brown is scheduled to walk free Aug. 7, 2019 after serving 15 years in prison for murder. She was sentenced to at least 51 years in prison in 2006 for killing 43-year-old Nashville realtor Johnny Allen two years earlier.
“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” said Haslam. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”
Brown was convicted of first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery. Her supporters say she was a 16-year-old victim of sex trafficking.
Activists and celebrities across the country called on Haslam to release Brown before he leaves office. Employees and volunteers with the Tennessee Department of Corrections have spoken about her personal transformation while incarcerated and the Board of Parole issued a positive recommendation in favor of granting her a commutation.
While in prison, Brown earned her GED and completed an associate’s degree with a 4.0 GPA. She expects to complete her bachelor’s degree in 2019.
State. Rep. London Lamar, who was vocal in her support of Brown’s release, thanked Haslam for “doing the right thing.”
State Sen. Raumesh Akbari also released a statement of support Monday.
Brown is required to complete a re-entry program before being released from custody in August. She’ll be required to meet certain conditions for parole, including employment and counseling.
