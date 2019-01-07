Community gathers to mourn slain Atlee Girl’s Basketball coach

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A crowd of loved ones came together for a vigil to remember Michelle Rawlings, a 25-year-old victim of an apparent murder-suicide.
Family and friends filled the parking lot at King’s Point Court Apartment Homes in Henrico to remember Michelle Rawlings' life. Family members spoke to the community, still in shock over her death.
“I have to face the fact that my twin sister is not going to be here to answer the phone with me,” said Nicole Rawlings, twin sister of Michelle.
Henrico Police found Michelle Rawlings' body on New Year’s Eve in the King’s Point Court Apartment Homes after receiving a call for a welfare check.
Police say she was killed by her ex-boyfriend Tyshawn Buckner, 24.
The family says even though she left the relationship, she continued to try and help Buckner become a better person. They say that’s just the type of person she was.
Now, her father Michael Rawlings hopes to help her legacy live on my helping others get of out toxic relationships.
“The relationship failed and he wouldn’t go and now we are here. I wouldn’t want that to happen ever again to anyone if it doesn’t have to,” said Michael Rawlings.
As loved ones blew out candles and released balloons, they turned to each other for strength and look back on Michelle’s life for joy.
