Christian Bale thanks Satan for inspiring him to portray Dick Cheney

(CNN) - It's common for actors to thank a higher power after winning an award.
Christian Bale bucked that trend at the Golden Globes Sunday night by thanking a lower power.
He thanked Satan for inspiring his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the film "Vice."
“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” Bale said.
He said the role required “somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.”
He said he would be cornering the market on those roles and speculated he could portray Sen. Mitch McConnell next.
Cheney’s daughter Liz, a Republican congresswoman, blasted back. She tweeted an article about Bale that detailed a 2008 assault allegation made against the actor, saying, “Satan probably inspired him to do this, too.”
At the time, Bale denied the claims against him and referred to the incident with his mother and sister as a “deeply personal matter.”
