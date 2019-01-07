Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants volunteers to grow underwater grass

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is looking for volunteers to grow underwater grass to help restore balance to the ecosystem.
As part of the “Grasses for the Masses” program, volunteers grow underwater celery grasses at home or school that will be transplanted into Virginia waterways.
The foundation says pollution and cloudy water has depleted the naturally occurring grasses throughout the area.
The foundation said the grass provides habitat for fish and crabs, reduces erosion, increases oxygen levels and absorbs harmful materials.
Anyone interested in participating should attend a workshop on how to care for the grass.
Three workshops will be held in the Richmond area: Jan. 29 and Feb. 2 at REI in Glen Allen and Feb. 9 at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s office in downtown Richmond.
Additional workshops will be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 at the Fairlington Community Center in Arlington, Feb. 11 at Alexandria ReNew, Jan. 12 at Germanna Community College and Feb. 2 at the Williamsburg Library.
Advance registration is required and the grass-growing kit costs $40.
For more information, visit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s website.
