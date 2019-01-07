‘American Beer Revolution’ web series showcases Virginia breweries

LYNCHBURG, VA (WSLS/WWBT) - Small breweries in central Virginia are being showcased online thanks to a Lynchburg couple.
WSLS reports, Wayne Kelly and his wife started the web series and site, American Beer Revolution, last summer to highlight the owners and exclusive taste some breweries carry.
Kelly says their goal is to shed light on the smaller breweries that people may not know exist.
“The goal is to keep doing it as long as it’s fun and maybe spread outside of the central Virginia area," said Kelly, American Beer Revolution producer and host. "And maybe hit some other regions in Virginia and maybe go across the border and show some breweries in North Carolina.”
The series already hit six breweries in the Lynchburg area. Watch here.
