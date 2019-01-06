Police ask for help identifying man who robbed gas station with gun

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man involved in an armed robbery at a gas station.
Officers said a man walked into the Exxon Gas Station in the 3200 block of Plank Road around 5:12 a.m. with a handgun and backpack.
He went up to the cashier and demanded money. The cashier then filled the man’s backpack with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber then left the gas station on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter and started investigating. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit also assisted.
The robber is described as a black male, wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lamb at 540-373-3122.
