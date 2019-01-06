Man yells racial slurs at children, chases them home at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police say he yelled racial slurs at two boys, then followed them home with a gun in his hand.
The children told investigators they were at Family Dollar when they got into an argument with the suspect now known as Bradley Watkins.
During the argument, Watkins yelled racial slurs at the boys.
One of the boys noticed a white car following them as they were walking home and identified Watkins as the same man they argued with at the store.
Police say Watkins continued to yell racial slurs at the children allegedly saying "N****, I'll kill you" as he held a handgun.
The boys told police they ran home in different directions as Watkins continued to chase them in his car.
They eventually made it home safely.
A witness told police she saw a man chasing two boys down the street in a car matching the description of Watkins'.
Watkins is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
