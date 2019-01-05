Man dragged down the road hanging out of a car after robbers attempt to steal his PlayStation

LIMESTONE CO, AL (WAFF) - Two adults and two juveniles are charged with robbery after they attempted to take a victim’s PlayStation, dragged the victim down the road, and crashed the car with the victim still hanging out of it, causing serious injuries to the victim.
Colby Jaquerius Chandler, 18, of Athens, Torey Deshaun Smith, 18, of Madison, and Brailyn Rashaad Hines, 16 (charged as an adult), of Madison are charged with Robbery 1st Degree.
A fourth suspect, 15, is charged as a juvenile.
On Friday, at about 8:15 pm Deputies responded with Alabama State Troopers to a wreck on Slate Rd at New Garden Rd. There were four subjects in the vehicle and a fifth subject was outside the vehicle on the ground. Investigators were notified that deputies discovered the wreck was the result of a failed robbery.
Investigators discovered that the victim had a PlayStation 4 listed for sale on social media. The suspects had agreed to purchase the game system and the victim sent them a drop pin where to meet him. They all agreed on a price of $100. Upon arrival, the victim handed one of the suspects the PlayStation and he yelled for the driver to “go, go, go”.
The driver then took off without paying the victim. The victim jumped into the window and attempted to retrieve his PlayStation, but he was struck several times in the head as the suspects drove away with him hanging out of the window.
The driver started swerving to sling the victim from the vehicle, but he was unsuccessful.
The driver then lost control and struck a tree, and the victim was ejected from the vehicle. The victim sustained serious physical injuries and was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.
