Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Did you go outside today?! Did you see the sun still exists?! We were beginning to think it didn’t anymore there for awhile! So, we hope you enjoyed the nice sunny weather today. But do you know what the best part is? We’re going to see more of it this week! Hopefully, that news helps get you over the holiday blues you might be experiencing.
At 10 years old, most children are either playing with toys or video games - but not Glen Allen’s Sasha Selvaraj. She decided to set the bar high and has published her own book! The book is called Muir Magic, and it’s quite a story to be told. But to find out - you’ll have to read it for yourself!
A Virginia singer has returned to the stage after having her vocal chords damaged in a fire and having a tumor removed. And crowds lined up to hear “Sweet Justice” retake the stage once again!
The Virginia Zoo now has two baby bongos! These cuties were born on the same day to two different mothers. We think we’re gonna have to make a trip in the near future to see the little ones.
One Chesterfield man is $1 million richer after winning the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Congrats, Rob Oeur!
Well, Virginia could have one in the future if a bill proposed to the general assembly passes. Del. Margaret Ransone introduced the bill to make Northern Neck Ginger Ale Virginia’s official soft drink. Either way, it would be pretty cool to say we have an official soft drink.
Never underestimate the fearlessness of a grandma when her grandkids are in trouble! A New Hampshire grandmother came to the rescue of her two grandchildren when her vehicle caught fire. Good Samaritans also jumped in to help - which it’s always awesome to see one another help each other in a time of need!
We can indeed say that the sun still exists. Though, last year and the past couple of days did make us wonder! It’s definitely going to be around a bit more this week. So, smile about that!
Look at this morning’s GORGEOUS sunrise! We love that cotton candy sky! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing this amazing view of RVA’s skyline with us!
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” - Confucius
Have a lovely week, everyone!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.