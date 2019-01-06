Grandmother saves 2-year-old, infant granddaughters after car catches fire on NH highway

MANCHESTER, NH (WMUR/CNN) - A New Hampshire grandmother says she’s grateful for the good Samaritans who helped her pull her two young granddaughters out of her burning car after the vehicle caught fire when she ran over a mattress on the highway.
Bonita Noviello is counting her blessings and holding her 2-year-old and infant granddaughters extra tight after the three had quite the scare on the side of a busy New Hampshire highway.
The family was headed to a birthday party Saturday when Noviello saw a mattress in the road. She said she couldn’t avoid it and had to run it over.
"I kind of went over it. I looked in my back mirror to see if I could see it behind me. I didn’t, so I was figuring I should probably be aware of that, that I might be dragging it,” Noviello said.
It turned out the mattress had gotten stuck under Noviello’s car, which started smoking. The grandmother smelled the smoke and pulled over as soon as she could.
Moments later, her car caught fire.
Noviello immediately jumped into action, working to get her young grandchildren out of the burning car.
"You just go into this mode where all you know is you're getting the kids out,” she said.
As Noviello worked, a group of strangers, including Steven York, pulled over to help.
"An absolute inferno. I couldn't believe something could go up that fast,” York said.
Noviello says she grateful for everyone who stopped to help, and she is also crediting her granddaughters for remaining calm and cooperative throughout the ordeal.
"They were wonderful. They were really, really wonderful – all of them,” she said. “I had angels following me.”
York says he’s relieved everything worked out and had words of praise for Noviello herself.
"You know, I hope someone would do that for me. But she was amazing. She kept her composure. Her words to me after it was over: ‘It’s just a car, as long as everyone’s safe,’” he said.
Copyright 2019 WMUR, Hearst, Heather Smith, Ryann Healy, Hikvision via CNN. All rights reserved.