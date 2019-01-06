Governor Northam and Virginia Council on Women announce STEM Essay Contest

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Council on Women have announced the 8th Annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Essay Contest for women in their junior and senior years of high school.
At least five $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school junior and senior women pursuing a STEM career at a higher education institution. One scholarship will be awarded in each of five geographic locations in Virginia.
The STEM Essay Contest was launched in 2012 with 170 Virginia women submitting essays. The Council has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships since the launch of the contest. The Council partners with the Math Science Innovation Center to administer the contest.
“It is critical that we prepare all Virginia students to succeed in fields like science, technology, engineering, and math, and this annual contest is a great way to encourage more young women to explore their passions and pursue careers in these industries,” said Governor Northam. “The scholarships awarded by the Council will help Virginia women achieve their academic and professional goals in high-demand sectors that are charting the path of our global economy today and into the future.”
To be eligible, the students must be a female or identify as a female, reside in Virginia, be a junior or senior in high school and have a GPA of 2.5.
All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019. Winners will be notified by March 21, 2019. The scholarship awards ceremony will be held at the Executive Mansion in Richmond in April 2019.
Application and guidelines can be found here.
