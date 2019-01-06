Floor collapses during house party involving minors

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One Church Hill neighborhood was rocked late Saturday night after the floor caved in during a party involving teens.
Neighbors say they walked outside their homes to a scene of pandemonium, with teens fleeing from the home on North 26th Street.
The surveillance video was recorded by a woman who lives across the street from the home that had its floor collapse during the party.
“It kind of looked like a scene from a movie," said neighbor Cameron Benedict. "There was just kids running down the street, like sprinting. Someone at the door was just yelling ‘Get out, get out!'”
Lt. Christopher Marshall of Richmond Fire says crews responded just before 11 p.m. for calls of a person trapped. That call was later changed to a floor collapse.
Firefighters estimate over 100 people were at the scene.
On Sunday, the shattered front windows are boarded up, police tape drapes the railing and an orange ‘No trespassing’ sign lays on the front porch.
Gabrielle Wilson, who lives next door, was walking home when she came across first responders and party-goers scattered along the sidewalk.
“They looked nervous, I think they were trying to laugh it off, but I think they were pretty scared," she said.
The house has since been condemned and firefighters tell us that one female minor suffered a leg injury.
The property owner and city officials have yet to comment on the incident.
