DC tourists frustrated by closed museums and monuments

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - The effects of the government funding impasse are trickling down to tourists.
More than 800,000 federal employees are working without pay or are at home waiting for possible back-pay.
These consequences of the shutdown are being felt by visitors too.
“We really wanted to check out the museums. Sadly, that’s not going to happen because of the government shutdown. Everything’s closed,” said California resident Flora Dones.
Dones spent five days and traveled more than 2,600 miles in a car to make it to Washington.
This is her first time in Washington and she wanted to take it all in but was limited on the options.
The Smithsonian Museum, National Zoo and federal buildings are closed.
Other Washington first-timers scrapped well laid out itineraries.
Nick and Mallory Drenth arrived Friday.
Like other visitors, they walked around to see what was open and was disappointed by what was not.
"We wanted to go also to the Capitol building and kinda see the visitors center. The Supreme Court building would have been really nice to see but again, can’t go through, Nick Drenth said.
Negotiations between the nations lawmakers and Commander in Chief remain in a deadlock.
Flora Dones thinks they might need to take a trip to these shutdown monuments to get them back on track.
"It's pretty sad. We started out at the Thomas Jefferson memorial. We came through, we were reading a lot of the different quotes and it was like, wow, did some of the people read these quotes?," said Dones.
Congressional leaders met Saturday with several Trump White House officials, but little progress was made.
The sticking point is still money for President Trump's proposed border wall.
A White House official told CNN on Saturday that trump is inclined to declare a national emergency to secure military funding for the wall if talks between the administration officials and congressional lawmakers continue to stall.
