Amber Alert issued for missing Mount Airy, N.C. 12-Year-Old
Anthony Manuel Diaz (Source: WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 | January 6, 2019 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 11:02 AM

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WDBJ7) - Mt. Airy Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Anthony Manuel Diaz is 4 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing 78 lbs., according to missingkids.org.

He has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Diaz was last seen wearing blue and grey pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

He was possibly carrying a skateboard and a blanket.

No abductor or vehicle information is known.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Mount Airy Police at 336-786-3535, or call 911.

