10-year-old Glen Allen girl published her own children’s book

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - At 10 years old, most children are either playing with toys or video games but fourth-grader Sasha has decided to set the bar high, creating her own children’s book, Muir Magic.
“We’re very proud of Sasha,” said her parents, Christina and Timo Selvaraj.
“The book is about two dogs named Ruby and Violet and they live in waterfall woods,” said Sasha.
The idea behind her book came in class when her teacher sparked her memory about the time she visited Muir Woods in San Francisco.
“I remember the big red wood trees everywhere being so gigantic, it was like magic,” said Sasha.
In that moment she grabbed a notebook and created a world that only she could see.
She came up with her own version of Muir Woods in her book.
“She created a new imaginative world, which to be honest I wasn’t prepared to see what it was but once they brought it out, wow this is very imaginative,” said her father, Timo Selvaraj.
From a chocolate cave to a monkey ice king, Sasha lets her imagination illustrate the story.
“She was very particular about every scene she had imagined and whatever was in her mind, the illustrator had to bring it out,” said her parents.
“I like to share my imagination and thoughts,” said Sasha.
The book is now finished, but like any good author, this 10-year-old knows how to leave you with a cliff hanger.
“I don’t want to give away the ending,” said Sasha.
The book is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.