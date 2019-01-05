Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95, sends driver to hospital

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover on Friday night has sent a tractor-trailer driver in the hospital.
The crash took place at 7:38 p.m. at southbound I-95 at exit 85A.
The Virginia State Police’s investigation found that a 2003 Saturn Sedan, driven by Elwood Friend, Jr., 66, of Richmond, was traveling southbound I-95 in the right lane when he swerved left, striking a 2016 International Tractor carrying an empty trailer.
The tractor spun out of control and overturned on the right shoulder, knocking down the guardrail.
Daniel Mays, 68, of Georgia, was wearing his seat belt while driving the tractor. Mays was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Friend was not injured and has been charged with unsafe lane change.
The crash remains under investigation.
