Terrorist who masterminded USS Cole bombing in 2000 killed, official says

(CNN) - The Al Qaeda operative considered to be the mastermind of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole is believed to be dead, according to a U.S. official.
He is thought to have been killed in an American airstrike in Yemen.
The attack on the USS Cole off the coast of Yemen, 11 months before the 9/11 attacks, left 17 sailors dead.
The U.S. had been after Jamal Ahmed Mohammed Al Badawi for nearly two decades.
He was on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list, with the State Department offering up to $5 million for information leading to his capture.
He actually was captured soon after the bombing on the Cole, but escaped twice from Yemeni prisons.
