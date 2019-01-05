Singer recovers after fire damages vocal chords, fans cheer at triumphant return

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An emotional return to the stage for a Virginia singer left with damaged vocal chords after she barely escaped a devastating fire.
Sunday will mark one year since an electrical fire left Beth Justice and her husband scrambling to get out of their home. The Middlesex couple plays in a band called Sweet Justice.
They lost their pets, clothes, cars and all of their music equipment in the fire. The lead singer almost lost her voice.
It’s one thing to lose everything you own. It’s another to lose the one thing that gives you passion to live.
After that almost happened, not even fire could stop the music. Sometimes a song has more meaning than the lyric.
"When I woke up in the hospital, number one, I thought I was going to die. But number two, when I realized I wasn’t going to die, I didn’t think I was going to ever sing again,” Beth Justice said.
It’s been a year now since she and her husband were asleep in their home in Middlesex County when they heard the smoke alarm.
"It was a ceiling to floor fire and I suddenly felt like someone had grabbed me by the throat and I couldn’t breathe,” she said.
They ran for safety, rescuing others out of the home. They all made it out, but a dog and two cats did not.
Everything they own - gone, even the instruments that help make the band.
"Some sound gear, some basses, drums, guitars, keyboard, a whole bunch of things, microphones,” they explained.
Once they were rushed to the hospital, more bad news.
A tumor first discovered when Beth was a young girl had been growing for years.
"They said ‘Look we found your airway, this tumor is important to get it out,’” she continued. That’s on top of vocal scars from being in the fire.
Beth was on a ventilator for seven days. Fortunately doctors caught the tumor in time.
"Once he took that out, it was like I could breathe again. I can sing again,” she said.
Friday night, fans got a first look during her triumphant return to the stage. Sweet Justice opened for the classic rock band Zoso.
Crowds lined up outside of The National before the big gig.
"It feels great to be back,” her husband, Rod McMordie, said.
"It’s almost like going back a year ago,” Justice recalled. A year ago before their lives changed forever.
"It was weird waking up in the hospital and realizing you don’t have anything left,” she said. Except for – her song, which isn’t just a lyric.
Sometimes the melody is the meaning of life… even when you’ve been through the fire.
The musicians had insurance so they were able to recover much of their property. Bands from around the area even came together to raise money.
Though Beth doesn’t believe her voice is back 100%, she says that will never stop the show.
