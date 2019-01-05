School bus caught running red light

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man’s dash cam video caught a Richmond Public Schools bus running a red light.
The incident was recorded from the man’s dashboard camera before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street.
In the video, traffic along Magnolia Street passes through as the light goes yellow, and finally red, a few seconds before the school bus crosses the roadway.
It is unclear if there were children inside the bus at the time.
Several parents said they were not happy with the driver’s behavior:
“It’s not just their lives, but it’s also the lives of the children at stake, and that could’ve been real ugly," Michelle Curvin said after viewing the video.
Curvin owns a day care and said that this sort of behavior should not be overlooked - especially with children involved.
“We have van drivers that go and get children and transport them to school. This is the type of stuff we don’t tolerate at the daycare," she added.
Richmond Public Schools spokesperson Kenita Bowers released the following statement:
"It is our goal to ensure that we are transporting students to and from school in a safe manner every day. This matter is being investigated and appropriate personnel action will be taken in accordance with our policies and procedures pending the outcome.”
This incident comes months after a report by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles that the number of crashed involving school buses has increased over the past five years, including a number of separate accidents in November that injured almost a dozen kids.
Bowers said that the video has been forwarded and is also being reviewed by the school district’s transportation director.
