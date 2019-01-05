Richmond Police investigating morning shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded to the area of Bethel Street and Carmine Street around 10:18 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officials found a 30-year-old male on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to MCV for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
There is currently no suspect information available. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.