Police looking for woman who robbed Wells Fargo Bank

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a woman who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Saturday morning.
Officers were called around 9:45 a.m. to Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway.
The woman gave a note to the bank teller demanding money. She did not display a weapon and no one at the bank was injured.
She was seen running away from the bank on foot and did get away with a small amount of cash.
During the investigation, officers learned she might have gotten rid of some of the money just inside the City of Richmond in the 100 block of German School Road. Police did recover evidence they believe was from the robbery.
She is described as a white female, 5-foot-4, and weighing 165-175 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black hat, multi-colored scarf and gloves, and carrying a green cloth type of bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.
Richmond police and the Richmond FBI Division assisted.
