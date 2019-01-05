3 men break into apartment, pistol-whip man during armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after three men broke into an apartment and pistol-whipped a man during an armed robbery at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.
Police were called around 11 a.m. to the 7700 block of Bannockbarn Drive.
Three people were inside the apartment when three men knocked on the door and forced their way inside.
One of the victims said he was pistol-whipped during the robbery.
Chesterfield Lt. Cimbal said three black males demanded money while displaying a firearm. One of the suspects is known.
The robbers did get away with a small amount of money.
There is no immediate threat to surrounding homes or people.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
