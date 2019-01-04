Man arrested after following woman into karate studio during abduction attempt

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD has arrested a man who attempted to force a woman into his car in north Charlotte on Thursday evening around 8:45 p.m.
August Channing Williams, 46, has been charged with assault on a female, attempted kidnapping and several other crimes related to an incident in which a female victim refused to get into his vehicle and ran to a nearby karate studio located off the 2600 block in Statesville Ave.
Williams followed the woman into the Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo where he encountered an instructor at the studio and became involved in a physical confrontation.
Police were called to the studio and after a brief struggle with the officers, Williams was placed under arrest and is currently being held in custody while facing charges related to the incident.
