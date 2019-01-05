Family escapes after car plows into home New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond family opened up on the frightening moment when a truck crashed into their home just as they were going to bed on New Year’s Day.
The truck plowed through their living room.
Firefighters have condemned the home and police have charged a teenager, who should’ve never been able to drive a car in the first place.
As the door to another year opens, what lies behind for Danny Rhoten and Rachel Stanley is almost too much to bear.
“There’s no floor left,” said a shaken Rhoten.
The aftermath of one young man’s poor decision destroyed the house Rhoten and his family had called home for over a year.
“He tore the house up, I measured he was about 11 feet into the house,” said Rhoten.
Rhoten tells me Stanley and their one-year-old son were in the house getting ready for bed.
“An hour before it happened, I was sitting there on the couch debating on whether or not to go to sleep,” said Rhoten.
A decision he’s happy he didn’t make.
“What’s going through my head was my son could have been a foster child and not have his parents,” said Rhoten.
Richmond Police were called to the couple’s home off Arizona drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
They found a 2017 model Nissan Truck smashed right through the home.
A young teen boy around 16 years old who was behind the wheel was arrested at the scene.
“The first thing I did was turn around and make sure everyone in the house was alright," said Rhoten
The collision was so intense it turned bricks to bullets, literally busting bowling-ball-sized holes straight through their kitchen wall.
The wood flooring now lay in a tangled mess of shards, jutting through the air in every direction.
The home they rented was shifted inches off its foundation.
Thankfully, Rhoten and his family were unharmed in their bedroom.
Somehow, even the teen driver made it out without a scratch.
“Surprisingly, he stood outside the house and waited for the cops to show up,” said Rhoten.
Rhoten said the teen said he was going 80 mph along the bend of the road before he plowed through their home.
The teen has been charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license and driving under the influence.
As Danny and his family move in with their in-laws, an online fundraiser has been launched to help them pick up the pieces, but Danny knows it will be tough when everything is in pieces.
But even though his house is in shambles, he’s glad to have his family’s lives intact.
“You gotta push through it and be grateful for every day you have,” he said.
The couple says they have a difficult road ahead, but if you would like to help them you can do that here.
