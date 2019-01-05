Deputies: Three dead, two transported to hospital following shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. (WDBJ7) -- Deputies in Pittsylvania County say three people were found dead and two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting.
Authorities say they responded to a call for service in the Shula and Blue Ridge Drive area of the county. An investigation led deputies to the 3000 block of Shula Drive in the Hurt community. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the investigation.
Three additional victims were located by deputies and investigators in the 3000 block of Shula Drive inside of a residence. All three were deceased upon deputies arrival.
Identities of the victims and deceased are being withheld pending family notification.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office says this is an isolated incident and does not see an ongoing threat to the community from this incident.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931.
