3 teens charged after shoplifting, fleeing police

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Three teens are facing charges after shoplifting and fleeing police.
Henrico police were called to the 4900 block of Nine Mile Road on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m.
An officer found a suspect nearby and tried to speak with him before he ran away and was picked up in a vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but a chase ensued.
The vehicle crashed and all three ran away on foot. They were caught and taken into custody.
No one was injured in the crash, but the vehicle was found to be stolen.
The driver, Shawn Horne, 18, is charged with grand larceny, reckless driving, eluding, receiving stolen goods, petit larceny and possession of marijuana. Ahlon Haynes, 19, is charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and fleeing police. Cheyenne Austin, 18, is charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and fleeing police.
