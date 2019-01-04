State trooper escapes close call in dashcam video

‘Slow down and be careful out there!’

Video: State trooper escapes close call
January 4, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 12:36 PM

TULSA, OK (CNN) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer had a close call this week when a driver lost control on an icy overpass.

Dashcam video captured the incident.

Lt. Colby Overstreet was working a crash on Interstate 44 when a passing vehicle spun out and slammed into a stopped pickup the officer was standing behind.

Overstreet was knocked down but wasn’t injured.

The driver got a ticket for operating a vehicle at an unsafe speed.

“Slow down and be careful out there!” the OHP’s Facebook post said.

Trooper Almost Hit

VIDEO: TROOPER ALMOST HIT This is why you need to slow down out there in the icy weather. This happened last night around 8 on I-44 just west of 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa. Lt. Colby Overstreet #87 came upon this crash involving an suv and pickup pulling a cargo trailer. He was unable to stop before the crash so stopped after and pointed his vehicle back towards it. Just after a Tulsa officer stopped to help, he was struck by the maroon vehicle before it struck the pickup nearly knocking it into Lt. Overstreet. The driver was ticketed for operating a vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper. The bridge was iced over. In all - there were 3 collisions at that scene involving 6 vehicles and two others that slid off the road down an embankment. Thankfully, Lt. Overstreet was not injured. Slow down and be careful out there!

Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved