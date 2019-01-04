State police searching for convicted sex offender

FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a convicted sex offender wanted in Prince Edward County after failing to re-register as a sex offender.
Mark Anthony Miller, 58, is known to frequent the Farmville area and was previously living on Church Street within the town. Miller was previously employed at a logging operation in Cumberland. Troopers said he failed to update the sex offender registry with these changes.
He was last registered with state police in August of last year, but failed to re-register in November.
Anyone with information is asked to submit it under the “Tips” tab on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry, here.
